Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) Insider Buys A$18,308.40 in Stock

Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) insider Stephen Reed purchased 250,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$18,308.40 ($12,984.68).
Shares of Xplore Wealth stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching A$0.09 ($0.06). 594,955 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50. Xplore Wealth Ltd has a one year low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a one year high of A$0.15 ($0.11).
Xplore Wealth Company Profile
