Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) Insider Buys A$18,308.40 in Stock

Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) insider Stephen Reed purchased 250,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$18,308.40 ($12,984.68).

Shares of Xplore Wealth stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching A$0.09 ($0.06). 594,955 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50. Xplore Wealth Ltd has a one year low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a one year high of A$0.15 ($0.11).

Get Xplore Wealth alerts:

Xplore Wealth Company Profile

Xplore Wealth Limited operates as an independent platform provider and investment administrator with a specialization in managed accounts in Australia. It offers platform, administration, and technology solutions to stockbrokers, wealth managers, and financial advisory firms. Its investment solutions include wrap and superannuation, managed discretionary account, and broking solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xplore Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xplore Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.