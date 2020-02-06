Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Trading Down 5.1%

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.80 and last traded at $83.12, 5,052,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 297% from the average session volume of 1,274,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Get Xylem alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.