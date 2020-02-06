Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will post sales of $442.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $438.20 million to $449.42 million. Eaton Vance reported sales of $406.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

EV traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 479,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,148. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $550,928.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth approximately $18,651,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 912.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 418,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 382.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,852 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 151.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 115,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the third quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

