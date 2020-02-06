Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings of ($6.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TENX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 68,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.35% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

