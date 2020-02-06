Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to Post $2.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to post $2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. S&P Global reported earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $9.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $10.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.73.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in S&P Global by 1,837.8% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.52. 1,975,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $300.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

