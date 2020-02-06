Zacks: Brokerages Expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. Logitech International posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Logitech International.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Logitech International stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,106. Logitech International has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 17,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $765,012.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,191,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,349 shares of company stock worth $5,659,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $14,500,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1,259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

