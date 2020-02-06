Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,732 Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 38,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after buying an additional 3,279,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 141,297 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACHN remained flat at $$6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $946.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $66,160.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.