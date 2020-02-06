Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Groupon were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Groupon by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,871,349 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,452 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Groupon by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Groupon by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,601 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 178,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 88,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Groupon Inc has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.71 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

