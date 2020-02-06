Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $78,000 Position in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 112.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 48.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.92 million, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.50. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.94 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

