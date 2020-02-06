Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $81,000 Stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 129.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,619 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.38. 1,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,634. The company has a market cap of $893.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $87.88 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.74.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

