Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $82,000 Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $228,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.39. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $47.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

