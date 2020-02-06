Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $89,000 Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 217.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $80,209.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101 shares in the company, valued at $78,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $283,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock worth $1,486,876 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

