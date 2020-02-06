Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 999.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 12,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,792.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WOW stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.63. WideOpenWest Inc has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

