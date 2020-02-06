Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 380,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,234.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 102,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $2,236,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 492,856 shares of company stock worth $11,079,199. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $18.02. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.