$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie set a $58.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,935,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

