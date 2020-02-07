$0.39 EPS Expected for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) This Quarter

Analysts expect SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:SNDE traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

