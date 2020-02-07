$0.42 EPS Expected for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

VLRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 566.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 2,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 323,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,027 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,745,000.

VLRS traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.27.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.