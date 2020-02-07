$0.72 EPS Expected for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMBH shares. DA Davidson cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $1,318,322.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,271,175.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,588 shares of company stock worth $1,883,334. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,443. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $557.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.54. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

