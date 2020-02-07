$0.74 EPS Expected for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. TD Ameritrade posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TD Ameritrade.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,908. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.