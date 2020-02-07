$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. QCR posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of QCR by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QCR by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 163.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. QCR has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

