$114.11 Million in Sales Expected for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $114.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.99 million to $116.63 million. AlarmCom posted sales of $111.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full-year sales of $476.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.86 million to $478.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $543.74 million, with estimates ranging from $536.16 million to $548.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,136. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AlarmCom by 213.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 126,136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AlarmCom by 27.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AlarmCom by 61.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in AlarmCom by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 729,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,512. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

