$142.55 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to post $142.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.76 million and the lowest is $138.34 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $138.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $574.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $555.03 million to $592.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $589.57 million, with estimates ranging from $545.55 million to $623.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. 875,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Also, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $42,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,552 shares of company stock valued at $285,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,241 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 866,060 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,534,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,217,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 124,709 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

