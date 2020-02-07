1,486 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.54. 1,602,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.12. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $181.02 and a 52 week high of $271.65. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

