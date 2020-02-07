1,527 Shares in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in WP Carey by 655.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.81. 246,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,352. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 76.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

