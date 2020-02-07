1,527 Shares in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in WP Carey by 655.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.81. 246,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,352. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 76.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit