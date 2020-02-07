1,665 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.87. 181,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.76. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

