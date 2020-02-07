21,233 Shares in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.24% of Audioeye as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audioeye in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Audioeye alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Audioeye currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

AEYE traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.97. 30,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. Audioeye Inc has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $44.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 191.90% and a negative net margin of 86.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Audioeye Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.