2,701 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $92.90. 25,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,416. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

