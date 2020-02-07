28,341 Shares in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 195.1% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 392.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.26.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694 over the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $122.21. 5,545,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. Twilio’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

