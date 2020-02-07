478 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $80,168,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC opened at $54.18 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

