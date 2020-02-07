51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

JOBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 51job in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 51job in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

JOBS traded down $3.06 on Friday, hitting $78.98. 74,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,312. 51job has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $78.05.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $138.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 51job will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in 51job by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after buying an additional 395,983 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in 51job by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 51job by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in 51job by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,397,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

