624 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Analog Devices by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 822.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,424,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,336,000 after purchasing an additional 177,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average of $113.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

