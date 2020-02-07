7,682 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $205.12. 478,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,374. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $160.94 and a 12-month high of $206.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

