AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02, RTT News reports. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ABBV traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,080,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480,246. The stock has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.