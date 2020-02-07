AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02, RTT News reports. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ABBV traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,080,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480,246. The stock has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

