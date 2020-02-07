Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Investec downgraded Admiral Group to an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,124.88 ($27.95).

ADM opened at GBX 2,310 ($30.39) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,293.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78).

In related news, insider Andy Crossley purchased 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

