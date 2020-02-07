Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

ATGE traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. 13,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

