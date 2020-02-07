ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $8.63. 557,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.60%.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 111,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 21.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $7,051,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 125.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

