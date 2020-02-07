Aecom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACM)

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 24,776 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,546% compared to the average volume of 1,505 call options.

In other Aecom news, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,214,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 200,000 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.56 per share, with a total value of $8,512,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Aecom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Aecom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Aecom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aecom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 148,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Aecom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. Aecom has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus set a $45.00 target price on Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

