AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.18. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $417,070.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $2,699,719 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 114.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 85,654 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 36.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

