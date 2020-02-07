Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AOIFF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,883. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Africa Oil has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $490.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.55.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

