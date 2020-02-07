Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of AOIFF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,883. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Africa Oil has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $490.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.55.
About Africa Oil
