Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

AKRO stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 110,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,200. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

