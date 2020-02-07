Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Lowered to $133.00 at Nomura

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective reduced by Nomura from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a positive rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 780,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,662. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.01.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after acquiring an additional 199,298 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit