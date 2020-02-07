Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Lowered to $133.00 at Nomura

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective reduced by Nomura from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a positive rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 780,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,662. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.01.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after acquiring an additional 199,298 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

