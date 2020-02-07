Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Alico from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 33,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,692. The company has a market capitalization of $269.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alico has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $38.25.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,412 shares of Alico stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $47,895.04. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $335,970 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 96,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alico by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alico by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alico during the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

