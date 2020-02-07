Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.41. Allegheny Technologies also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-0.90 EPS.
NYSE ATI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 52,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,810. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Allegheny Technologies
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.
