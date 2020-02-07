Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.41. Allegheny Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-0.90 EPS.

NYSE ATI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 52,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,810. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.10.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

