Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $1,700.00 at Citigroup

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,476.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,414.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,285.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 54.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

