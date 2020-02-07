Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.68. 375,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. Alphatec has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $7.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Alphatec news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 797,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $621,200. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Alphatec by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphatec by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 22,827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 678,191 shares during the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

