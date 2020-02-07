AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.01-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. AMETEK also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.24-4.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.30. 1,710,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.34. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.64.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $498,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,441.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

