AmonD Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One AmonD token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, BitMart, CPDAX and OKEx Korea. AmonD has a total market cap of $549,036.00 and $212,123.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.03006720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00219376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,013,004 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, BitMart, CPDAX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.