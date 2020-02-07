Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Service Co. International.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,042. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

