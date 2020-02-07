Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $9.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.0908 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

