Analysts Set Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) PT at $23.00

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,685,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 243,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 226,207 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 169,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,096,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

